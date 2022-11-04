ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Keith Urban announces new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Keith Urban is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with a brand-new residency at Planet Hollywood. Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation announced Urban will headline 16 new dates at the Zappos Theater, starting in March next year. The new show comes after Urban...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas 'marries the military'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Marries the Military is back. The office of the Clark County Clerk is giving away wedding packages through the week ahead of Veteran's Day. Joining us now with more is Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya and from Forge Social House in Boulder City, Amy Vandermark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Genius School US takes students to next level

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Genius camps are designed to take middle and high schoolers to the next level. Sandi Herrera, founder of Genius School US, joined us to share more information about how they work and how you can learn more at an event this week in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Third annual Paws in the Park returns to North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas hosted its third annual Paws in the Park event at the Aliante Discovery Park. There were booths, food trucks, doggie treats, agility courses, and giveaways. There was even a dog costume contest along with the dog and "Hooman" twinning...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to take care of your skin in cold, dry weather

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The weather is officially chilly by our desert standards, which means your skin needs a little more TLC. Erika Lauren, founder of Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology and Wellness, joined us to share some tips for taking care of your skin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
PRIMM, NV

