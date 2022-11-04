Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Keith Urban announces new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Keith Urban is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with a brand-new residency at Planet Hollywood. Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation announced Urban will headline 16 new dates at the Zappos Theater, starting in March next year. The new show comes after Urban...
news3lv.com
Nu-metal music festival 'Sick New World' announced for Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new music festival featuring some of the biggest names in nu-metal is coming to Las Vegas. Festival organizer C3 Presents announced "Sick New World," which will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The announced headliners are System of...
news3lv.com
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes headlines at Treasure Island
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will be headlining the Treasure Island Theatre on Friday, Nov. 11. She joined us to talk about her show and her connection to the Raiders.
news3lv.com
Balla Italian Soul arrives at Sahara Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Once you've worked up an appetite after voting, you'll need to find a good place to eat, like Balla Italian Soul. Joining us now with more is partner Richard Camarota.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs showcase lacrosse to over 200 valley gym teachers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up to bring lacrosse to the Las Vegas valley. On Tuesday, the team partnered with CCSD's Team Engagement unit to showcase lacrosse to over 200 gym teachers at Rancho High School during the district's recent staff development day.
news3lv.com
Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local Drew Robinson speaks on mental health in new Carson Daly special
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Today Show's Carson Daly is the host of a powerful special focused on mental health. It's called 'Mind Matters: Behind the Picture,' where Daly sits down with four Today Show viewers to discuss their mental health journeys. Las Vegas native and mental health consultant...
news3lv.com
Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
news3lv.com
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas 'marries the military'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Marries the Military is back. The office of the Clark County Clerk is giving away wedding packages through the week ahead of Veteran's Day. Joining us now with more is Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya and from Forge Social House in Boulder City, Amy Vandermark.
news3lv.com
Genius School US takes students to next level
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Genius camps are designed to take middle and high schoolers to the next level. Sandi Herrera, founder of Genius School US, joined us to share more information about how they work and how you can learn more at an event this week in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps Formula One Launch Party in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There was no shortage of things to do in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the upcoming weekend will be no different. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break it all down.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
news3lv.com
Third annual Paws in the Park returns to North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas hosted its third annual Paws in the Park event at the Aliante Discovery Park. There were booths, food trucks, doggie treats, agility courses, and giveaways. There was even a dog costume contest along with the dog and "Hooman" twinning...
news3lv.com
Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
news3lv.com
New renderings showcase Charleston widening project in Las Vegas Medical District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has released new renderings of its Charleston Boulevard widening project planned for early next year. The project would not only expand Charleston at Rancho Drive but would also include new storm drain facilities, a new water line and new traffic lights.
news3lv.com
Walk to Defeat ALS happening in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is just days away. Indu Navar, founder of EverythingALS, joined us to talk about how your participation helps raise funds and awareness.
news3lv.com
How to take care of your skin in cold, dry weather
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The weather is officially chilly by our desert standards, which means your skin needs a little more TLC. Erika Lauren, founder of Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology and Wellness, joined us to share some tips for taking care of your skin.
news3lv.com
Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
