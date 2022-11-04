Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Tennessee bill could criminalize drag show performances
TENNESSEE — A bill filed in Tennessee could add punishments to people who participated drag shows where children are present. SB003 creates an offense for a person who participates in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in an area where it can be seen by a minor. Adult cabaret performances include topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a sexual interest.
WTVCFOX
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That means...
WTVCFOX
Georgia election division: How did northern counties vote on Tuesday?
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — It’s no surprise that North Georgia counties have a much different voter makeup than Atlanta and other big cities in the state. Wednesday we dug into just how red our Georgia counties ended up. "Its pretty close to what I thought it'd be," says...
WTVCFOX
Candidates make last-day appeals to Georgia voters
MACON, Ga. — Georgia candidates sought to eke out more votes Monday, making last-day appeals in races for governor and senator after 2.5 million ballots were cast early and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to influence voters. With total turnout that could exceed 4.5 million by the...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Board of Education looks to address teacher crisis by dropping performance test
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s no secret that teachers are in high demand, and the Tennessee Board of Education is looking at ways to bring and keep teachers in our classrooms, including the possibility of taking away a specialized test. But at what cost?. Currently, all teachers in...
WTVCFOX
Georgia Sec. of State calls Cobb County elections error an isolated incident
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Despite record early voting numbers in the Peach State, voting in the metro Atlanta Area hit a bit of a hiccup. Cobb County elections officials announced that they failed to send out over 1,000 absentee ballots to registered voters due to human error. FOX28...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
WTVCFOX
Marylanders vote yes on Question 4, legalizing recreational marijuana for adults
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Marylanders voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older. The decision will legalize marijuana and enable its commercial sale, starting on July 1. Adults that meet the age requirements will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of...
WTVCFOX
Wildfire in Great Smokies caused by motorcycle crash, Tennessee DOT says
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WLOS) — Crews continue working to contain a wildfire burning in the western boundary of Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) that was sparked by a crash. Officials with GSMNP reported Monday evening that the wildfire near Chilhowee Lake was 90% contained and about 40 acres...
WTVCFOX
Changes to license plate readers help identify new Tennessee plates
Earlier this year, we reported on law enforcement complaints that new, blue Tennessee license plates were hard to read at night by license plate readers, creating some safety concerns. After months of having issues with the license plate readers, the company that makes the readers says it's getting better. One...
WTVCFOX
Tracking "Nicole" & locally rainfall potential
A fair sky overnight and also a little bit cooler with temperatures by sunrise in the 40s. Sunny for Wednesday with afternoon temperatures still above average for early November with upper 60s to lower 70s. "NICOLE" COULD BRING SOME MUCH NEEDED RAIN. Our next weather maker could involve "Nicole" which...
WTVCFOX
Weather Alert: Rain from "Nicole" locally Thursday Night and Friday
Nicole will make landfall in Florida overnight and Thursday Morning. The northerly inland track should mean some rain for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday Night and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. And, rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-3" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. The inland track and local rainfall potential could still change, so please keep checking back on this page for forecast updates. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
Comments / 1