ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

The Alamogordo High School football team will have a game with Rio Rancho High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.

Alamogordo High School
Rio Rancho High School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
2022 NMAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things

A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho road rage suspect had kids in car

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho. The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU hosts program aimed at teaching people how to grow food

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique program from New Mexico State University is helping teach people how to grow their own food. New Mexico State University agricultural specialists will be at the Mesa Public Library in Los Alamos on November 17 to educate people about different types of seeds. They will learn how they are grown and how the different vegetables can be used.
LAS CRUCES, NM
rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in Pajarito Mesa murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man responsible for a murder in the south valley. On October 27, deputies responded to a car fire on the Pajarito Mesa where they found 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez dead near a burning SUV after being shot multiple times. Detectives say 23-year-old Carlos Enrique […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

3 dead in Otero County car crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police say a missed stop sign led to a crash that killed three people in Otero County last week. According to their preliminary investigation, a 16-year-old male was driving a car east on Steve Drive in Chaparral Friday morning when he missed a stop sign and hit a truck going south […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man takes plea deal for 7th DWI charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh? It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

BCSO investigating suspicious death in the east mountains

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the east mountains of the county. The sheriff's office says the death happened near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. Officials say the scene is being investigated as a homicide. Information is limited at this...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Quieter night as clouds clear

For most of the state, it was a much calmer Saturday with milder temperatures. This was especially true for the west half of New Mexico. Highs rebounded to 52° in Farmington, 54° in Santa Fe, 58° for Albuquerque, and Roswell reached 72°. However, very strong wind gusts continued pounding the central and eastern plains this afternoon with peak gusts of 55-65 mph near Clines Corners and Santa Rosa. Some gusts even made it over 70 mph! High wind warnings are finally expired. Thankfully, we’re quieting down rather quickly, but some breezes will still linger east. Our state also saw its fair share of cloudcover this afternoon. These clouds will be clearing out later tonight, setting up a very chilly Sunday morning with lows below freezing for the northern half again.
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
outsidetheboxmom.com

6 Maintenance Tips For Plumbing Pipes

When your plumbing pipes start leaking, it can be hard to know whether it is a plumbing problem or a more serious issue. However, there are some steps you can take to lessen the risk of clogs and leaks. These include checking for leaks and keeping your outdoor hoses stored.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy