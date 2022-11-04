Brentwood, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Brentwood.
The Collierville High School football team will have a game with Brentwood High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Collierville High School
Brentwood High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 TSSAA Football Playoffs
The Green Hill High School football team will have a game with Page High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Green Hill High School
Page High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 TSSAA Football Playoffs
The Germantown High School football team will have a game with Ravenwood High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Germantown High School
Ravenwood High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 TSSAA Football Playoffs
