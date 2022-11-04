McGregor, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FORT HOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after Specialist Jacob A. Oswald, 22, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 3. Oswald was a military intelligence analyst with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Black Jack." Col. C. J. Kirkpatrick, brigade commander for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team shared his condolences to Spec. Oswald's family."Our deepest condolences are extended to Specialist Oswald's family, his loved ones, and his friends," said Col.Kirkpatrick. "We have been in constant contact with the soldier's family and are working with them to offer support during this...

FORT HOOD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO