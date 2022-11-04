ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

McGregor, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 5 days ago

The Rockdale High School football team will have a game with McGregor High School on November 04, 2022, 17:15:00.

Rockdale High School
McGregor High School
November 04, 2022
17:15:00
Varsity Football

KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested after shots fired in Valley Mills Dr. parking lot

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired. Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Water main break causes traffic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in neighborhoods off Chapel Road in Waco woke up to no running water. According to the Public Works Department water services were shut off following a water line break Friday morning. A number of homes, at least one apartment complex, and possibly an early childhood...
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcycle crash kills Fort Hood soldier Jacob A. Oswald

FORT HOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after Specialist Jacob A. Oswald, 22, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 3. Oswald was a military intelligence analyst with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Black Jack." Col. C. J. Kirkpatrick, brigade commander for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team shared his condolences to Spec. Oswald's family."Our deepest condolences are extended to Specialist Oswald's family, his loved ones, and his friends," said Col.Kirkpatrick. "We have been in constant contact with the soldier's family and are working with them to offer support during this...
FORT HOOD, TX
US105

This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America

The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
LULING, TX
KCEN

Police release name of man killed in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Incident with gun at Killeen store brings arrest

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A strange incident involving a handgun at a Killeen convenience store has led to the arrest of of a 31-year-old Temple man on multiple charges. On Tuesday night about 10:37 p.m., Killeen Police officers were called to the Speed Pac convenience store at 418 North 10th Street on a report of a man with a gun in the store.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Bicyclist dies in crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, officers responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KILLEEN, TX
KLTV

Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple police searching for missing woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, according to a post the department made on Facebook. She is 29-year-old Sandreal Denise Lowe. She is described to stand 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was...
TEMPLE, TX
High school football game info.

