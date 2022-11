WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Another vehicle, a 2019 Ford F350 pickup, […]

ELK COUNTY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO