ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulelake, CA

Bieber, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

The Tulelake High School football team will have a game with Big Valley High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.

Tulelake High School
Big Valley High School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
2022 Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

5 people arrested on drug-related charges at home that borders elementary school

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested 5 people last Friday on several drug-related charges. The Redding Police Department (RPD) Neighborhood Policing Unit (NPU) and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office teamed up to search a home on Frazier Road that bordered an elementary school. During the investigation, NPU officers determined that a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic was occurring at the residence during all hours of the day and night.
REDDING, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy