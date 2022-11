Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) β€” On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1 AM, Monroe Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on South College and Owl Street in Monroe, La. According to police, two pedestrian victims were seriously injured. If anyone has any information about the crash, call […]

MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO