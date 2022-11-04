Minooka, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, a new restaurant inspired by a world-renowned chef’s global travels, is opening a new location in Elmhurst. The new go-to burger joint recently made its Chicagoland debut by opening in The Promenade Bolingbrook, across from Macy’s and Ulta. Now, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap has announced a second location is coming to Elmhurst in early 2023, with additional locations planned for the Chicago area, according to The Daily Herald. This new concept is the brainchild of Chicagoland native Robert Kabakoff and former Jimmy John’s CEO Gregg Majewski, both of which helped create the menu full of American classics.
