ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Local efforts to reduce violence and enhance public safety

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001wor_0iy38EB600

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local community members and state leaders are putting forth efforts to tackle violence and better public safety.

“This has gone on too long, we are losing our young people to the street, and we need to do something,” said Clara Forman, a coordinator with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. Those are the words of a mother that has lost 2 children at the hands of gun violence.

Pastor Clara Forman is the local coordinator for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a local organization that’s helping families impacted by gun violence and advocates in Springfield.

“We cry, we pray, having that is very important,” Forman said.

Wanted Peoria man arrested for multiple charges

This weekend, they’ll also march. On Saturday, the organization is holding a march in downtown Peoria. Their focus is getting the community to make their voices heard at the polls this election.

“But also to get people to vote for people that’s going to have the compassion to be able to deal with this gun violence that’s going on,” Forman said.

Another effort to enhance public safety coming down the pipeline is co-responder legislation signed into Illinois law this May. It will allow police to bring mental health professionals on calls related to a mental health crisis.

92nd District-(D) State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth said it will improve outcomes for the person experiencing the crisis and allow police to focus on other areas, including crime.

“This program will allow police officers to do police work and mental health specialists to do exactly what they are trained to do, be mental health specialists,” Gordon-Booth said.

Peoria is one of four cities that will have a pilot program of the co-response model.

Representative Gordon-Booth said the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority will meet in December to work on their budget, and that will make the program a reality in Peoria.

“It’s a historic program, first of its kind, often times it takes a few months to get the implementation right,” Gordon-Booth said.

Gordon-Booth said the co-response pilot program should begin within the next 45 days.

The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice march will begin at 10:30 a.m. near the Peoria Library’s downtown branch. All community members are invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

15-year-old victim of Peoria gun violence identified

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a 15-year-old as the victim of the Monday shooting near Quest Charter Academy Middle School. Merian L. Smith, 15, was pronounced brain-dead at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday morning at OSF. This is the 23rd homicide in Peoria this year.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/8/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With dozens of state’s attorneys in Illinois having filed their joint lawsuit to declare the state’s SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, the first discussion in a courtroom will be held December 7th in Kankakee County. Sixty-two (62) state’s attorneys claim the legislation violates separation of powers as applied to victim rights and the bail provision of the Illinois Constitution. The parties anticipate a ruling on or before December 15th.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Juveniles arrested after fleeing police, invading Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two underage suspects have been arrested after fleeing police and forcing their way into a residence on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting an investigation into a juvenile male in possession...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for weapons, business burglary charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed on charges he stole money from a local business a week ago, among other things. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says Gregory Belville, 32, was arrested Tuesday, originally on a count of Burglary to a Business. The break-in allegedly occurred September...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police release new details about deadly crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Central Illinois man sentenced for animal torture

CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Cass County man has pleaded guilty to animal torture. Enrique Rangel, 24, entered his plea on Tuesday. Rangel was arrested in May after a caller reported that a man was using an object to beat a German Shepard outside of his home. During...
CASS COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Juvenile injured in Monday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured Monday night after a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Starr and Griswold, where two ShotSpotter alerts totaled around 16 rounds fired. The juvenile was taken to the hospital by a private car, but...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

District 186 reaches agreement with SEA

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

18-year-old with gun leads PPD on chase Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a car chase, then a foot chase Saturday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says around 8:45 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle on S. Griswold. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off. A short time later, the driver left the vehicle, running from police.
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Springfield police looking for hit-and-run driver

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian with broken bones. The crash happened in the 2800 block of E. Clearlake Ave. on October 20 around 6:32 a.m. The victim was walking southbound crossing Clearlake Ave when they...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
DECATUR, IL
wcbu.org

Mailed 'newspapers' raise questions of media literacy and political awareness

Copies of the Peoria Standard recently arrived in mailboxes in and around the city, prompting questions about media literacy and political education. The mailer is printed in a standard newspaper format and includes a front page story with several column features of the “stories” inside. But those stories are presented from a clear right-wing perspective, with no formal disclosure of their partisan lean.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects

GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
GALESBURG, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy