ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi.

The Hidalgo Early College High School football team will have a game with Calallen High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.

Hidalgo Early College High School
Calallen High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football

The Orangefield High School football team will have a game with East Chambers High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.

Orangefield High School
East Chambers High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aransas Pass Progress

Ex-Marine Leads Aransas Pass Growing Business Empire

, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: SPANKY’S LIQUOR – ARANSAS PASS & INGLESIDE On one side of a building at the corner of W. Wheeler Ave. and 13th St. an Aransas Pass business empire operates from a headquarters office, next door to a laundromat. There’s no sign advertising what goes on behind the entrance, but that subtle, low-ley approach masks the highly productive and profitable enterprise on the other side of the glass and steel door. Behind a small desk, 39-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Justin Hamilton is in charge of a chain of stores his family built and ran,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KDAF

Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas

The stress of Election Day is behind us as we move forward in the holiday season and there are so many things worth celebrating, the Cowboys are winning, Thanksgiving is about to arrive and school will be on winter break before you know it, but there's also a reason to celebrate extra big down in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Two arrested in Orange Grove after alleged murder southwest of Alice on Friday

ALICE, Texas — A man and a woman are facing capital murder charges after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4. Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.
ALICE, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

DETAILS: Wrong-way crash on Harbor Bridge that killed 2 people

A 35 year old driver will be under arrest after a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge that killed 2 people. The driver was hurt in the crash and is currently still in the hospital. She will be facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter charges and one count of intoxication assault. Both victims families have been torn apart.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy