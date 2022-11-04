Corpus Christi, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi.
The Hidalgo Early College High School football team will have a game with Calallen High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
Hidalgo Early College High School
Calallen High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football
The Orangefield High School football team will have a game with East Chambers High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
Orangefield High School
East Chambers High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football
