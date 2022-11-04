ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
PERRY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

On Monday, November 7, 2022, around 6:20 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Shana Black, a 32-year-old female from Cordele, Georgia. Black is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Driving while License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Alteration of License Plate. A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a black...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Double fatal wreck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon

UPDATE: 8:50 PM -- The two men involved in the fatal car accident have been identified as 57-year- old, Tommy keith Smith, of Jones County, and 20-year-old, William Noah Jones, of Macon. Bibb County Deputies took statements from witnesses who reported that Smith was driving a white Honda Accord onto...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 2 dead after Wednesday crash on Hawkinsville Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Wednesday’s crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hawkinsville Road and Cochran Field Road. Witnesses told deputies a white vehicle pulled out from Cochran Field Road and attempted to cross over Hawkinsville Road when...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man kidnaps and chokes juvenile in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2720 Watson Blvd in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim who is a juvenile and removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business. Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

13WMAZ

3 found dead in Bonaire home investigated as murder-suicide

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
BONAIRE, GA
The Albany Herald

Macon man pleads guilty to Facebook death threats

MACON — A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., pleaded guilty to three felony charges of making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook. Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of sending threatening communications via interstate commerce...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

41nbc.com

GBI closes Brianna Grier investigation

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has closed the investigation looking into the incident that led to the death of Brianna Grier in Hancock County on July 15th while in custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The latest release from the GBI on November...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Death investigation on Cohen Walker Drive; 2 bodies found

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is reporting a death investigation at 51 Cohen Walker Drive. According to WRPD, around 8:30 on Monday morning, a welfare check was performed at the scene on Cohen Walker Drive. The check became a death investigation, which is now being actively looked into.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

