Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
On Monday, November 7, 2022, around 6:20 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Shana Black, a 32-year-old female from Cordele, Georgia. Black is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Driving while License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Alteration of License Plate. A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a black...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Double fatal wreck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon
UPDATE: 8:50 PM -- The two men involved in the fatal car accident have been identified as 57-year- old, Tommy keith Smith, of Jones County, and 20-year-old, William Noah Jones, of Macon. Bibb County Deputies took statements from witnesses who reported that Smith was driving a white Honda Accord onto...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 2 dead after Wednesday crash on Hawkinsville Road
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Wednesday’s crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hawkinsville Road and Cochran Field Road. Witnesses told deputies a white vehicle pulled out from Cochran Field Road and attempted to cross over Hawkinsville Road when...
Witness at Walmart holds child assault suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
A man reportedly found choking a child at a Georgia Walmart led to a witness holding the man at gunpoint until police arrived.
41nbc.com
Man kidnaps and chokes juvenile in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2720 Watson Blvd in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim who is a juvenile and removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business. Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.
41nbc.com
Police: Man charged after choking juvenile in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a news release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Walmart at 2720 Watson Blvd after a report of a kidnapping in progress. Officers...
3 found dead in Bonaire home investigated as murder-suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
Kidnapping call at Georgia Walmart leads police to witness holding suspect at gunpoint
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A child who was dragged from a car at a Warner Robins Walmart and choked was rescued by a witness who held a gun on the suspect until police arrived, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Warner Robins police said they were called out...
UPDATE: 2 dead in crash near Smiley's Flea Market on Highway 247 in Macon
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 6:28 p.m.:. Bibb deputies are investigating a traffic accident on Hawkinsville Road at its intersection with Cochran Field Road that left two people dead Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 5 p.m., a car pulled out...
Officers called to reported kidnapping at Walmart find witness holding suspect at gunpoint
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A suspect accused of dragging a child into the woods and choking them was held by a witness at gunpoint until officers arrived. The Warner Robins Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a Walmart for a report of a kidnapping in progress on Sunday afternoon.
Macon man pleads guilty to Facebook death threats
MACON — A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., pleaded guilty to three felony charges of making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook. Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of sending threatening communications via interstate commerce...
No indictment in death of handcuffed woman who fell from car
Prosecutors will not seek an indictment against sheriff’s deputies in the death of a handcuffed Georgia woman who fell from a patrol car after the deputies failed to close the rear passenger-side door, authorities announced Monday.
UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
Death of Brianna Grier | Case of Georgia woman who fell out of deputy's car will not go before grand jury
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney has decided against bringing the death of a Georgia woman who fell out of a deputy's patrol car to a grand jury, according to state investigators. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday it has wrapped up its case about...
Two people found dead in Warner Robins home after morning welfare check by police
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were found dead in a Warner Robins home on Monday according to Coroner James Williams. He says the pair were found during a welfare check around 9 a.m. by the Warner Robins Police Department in a home on Cohen Walker Drive. The people...
41nbc.com
GBI closes Brianna Grier investigation
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has closed the investigation looking into the incident that led to the death of Brianna Grier in Hancock County on July 15th while in custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The latest release from the GBI on November...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Death investigation on Cohen Walker Drive; 2 bodies found
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is reporting a death investigation at 51 Cohen Walker Drive. According to WRPD, around 8:30 on Monday morning, a welfare check was performed at the scene on Cohen Walker Drive. The check became a death investigation, which is now being actively looked into.
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
Comments / 2