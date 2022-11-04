ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriarty, NM

Moriarty, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Kirtland Central High School football team will have a game with Moriarty High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Kirtland Central High School
Moriarty High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 NMAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out in the area of Lomas and Yale near the University of New Mexico (UNM). Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Now, not much is left of the building. Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) went to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho road rage suspect had kids in car

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho. The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police investigating death near 2nd and Menaul

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death Tuesday night. Police say officers were called to the area of 2nd and Menaul around 11 p.m. to reports of a battered man. Officials say the man died while being transported to the hospital. No other information on the incident has been released. APD […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate murders

Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need the public’s help in finding the listed suspects. Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate …. Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results

Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
BERNALILLO, NM
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy