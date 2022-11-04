The dessert table at the Barn Raisers Ball might well be the premier non-savory potluck venue of the Martha’s Vineyard off-season. On Saturday, the loving care that each individual puts into their cookies, cakes or pies was apparent in the sugary smorgasbord at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Hall — its doors open and hearth warm for a buffet and dance whose whole may well exceed the sum of its parts.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO