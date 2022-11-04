Read full article on original website
Paddy Moore Will Receive Spirit of the Vineyard Award
Longtime Island senior care advocate Paddy Moore will receive the Spirit of the Vineyard Award this December, Vineyard Village At Home announced on Wednesday. The former director and founder of Healthy Aging MV, Ms. Moore has been intimately involved in the Island’s senior care network for decades. Ms. Moore...
Barn Raisers Ball Celebrated at the Agricultural Hall
In May 1994, nearly 40 Vineyarders traveled to a town in the foothills of the White Mountains in New Hampshire to take down a 1905 dairy barn; after five days, the crew packed up the trucks and headed back to West Tisbury. In November of the same year, hundreds of Islanders turned out to help hoist the barn into place.
Veterans Day Events on Martha's Vineyard
Veterans Day is Friday, and the Vineyard will join the rest of the country in solemn celebration of the national holiday honoring those who have served. By long tradition, flags will go up to mark the Avenue of Flags in Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven at 7:30 a.m. Friday. Volunteers are welcome and needed. Flags come down at 3 p.m.
Martha’s Vineyard Center for Education and Training Awarded Nonprofit of the Year
MV Center for Education and Training (MVCET) has been awarded the Nonprofit of the Year 2022 Award for outstanding businesses by SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands. MVCET is a nonprofit organization formerly known as ACE MV. Executive director Holly Bellebuono accepted the award as well as recognition from the...
Robert Vail Huss, 84
Robert (Bob) Vail Huss died peacefully at home on Nov. 3. He was 84. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Bob was a professor of computer programming at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. until his retirement in 2000. He was a lifelong summer resident of the Island and...
As Tisbury School Move Nears, Town Leaders Juggle Logistics
Thanksgiving break will start two days early at the Tisbury School, where an $82 million renovation and addition project is about to ramp up. Over the weekend of Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, Carroll Movers will empty the school, school committee chair Amy Houghton said Monday at a joint meeting with the school building committee and Tisbury select board.
Dancing With Confectionery Delight at the Barn Raisers Ball
The dessert table at the Barn Raisers Ball might well be the premier non-savory potluck venue of the Martha’s Vineyard off-season. On Saturday, the loving care that each individual puts into their cookies, cakes or pies was apparent in the sugary smorgasbord at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Hall — its doors open and hearth warm for a buffet and dance whose whole may well exceed the sum of its parts.
Chappaquiddick Town Column: Nov. 11
Thanks to a cooperative effort by the Edgartown Council on Aging, Vineyard Transit Authority, the Chappy Ferry and the perseverance of Mary Spencer, a minivan will now be available on Tuesdays to get aging Chappaquiddickers to the Boston Medivan. Eligible individuals will be picked up at home on Chappy, driven...
Vineyard Voters Back Maura Healey for Governor, Decide Key Local Questions in Historic Mid-Term
In a historic and unusual mid-term election that exposed stark divides in a deeply polarized nation, Martha’s Vineyard voters threw their support behind Democratic candidates across the state and region Tuesday, helping elect the first-ever Democrat as Cape and Islands district attorney and backing attorney general Maura Healey in her history-making bid for governor.
Christmas in Edgartown Is a Go
Planning for the 41st annual Christmas in Edgartown parade is officially underway as select board members approved a Santa-sized list of permits at their meeting on Monday. The weekend of yuletide activities will take place from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11. Edgartown Board of Trade vice president Julia Tarka is...
Voting Locations By Town
In-person voting is open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. in all six Island towns Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polling locations are included below. Aquinnah: Town Hall (65 State Road) Chilmark: Community Center (520 South Road) West Tisbury: Public Safety Building (454 State Road) Edgartown: Town Hall (70 Main Street) Oak...
Islanders Head to Polls in Large Numbers, as Mid-Term Elections Draw Scrutiny Around the Country
Turnout was brisk all morning at polling places around the Island as Martha’s Vineyard voters joined Americans across the country by casting ballots in the closely-watched 2022 midterm elections. A contested race for Cape and Islands district attorney tops the local ballot. Polls are open in every Island town...
Shell Station Owner Takes Over Depot Market Lease
Management of the Edgartown Shell and Depot Market has changed hands, after owner Lou Paciello decided not to renew his contract with longtime lease holders Paul Hakala and Carrie Lee. Mr. Paciello will take over the operations of the Main street market, he said in a phone call with the...
