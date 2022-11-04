Johnson City, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Johnson City.
The Albertus Magnus High School soccer team will have a game with Vestal Senior High School on November 04, 2022, 14:30:00.
Albertus Magnus High School
Vestal Senior High School
November 04, 2022
14:30:00
2022 Girls Soccer Playoffs
The Irvington High School soccer team will have a game with Chenango Valley Senior High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Irvington High School
Chenango Valley Senior High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 Girls Soccer Playoffs
