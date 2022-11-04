ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Johnson City, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Johnson City.

The Albertus Magnus High School soccer team will have a game with Vestal Senior High School on November 04, 2022, 14:30:00.

Albertus Magnus High School
Vestal Senior High School
November 04, 2022
14:30:00
2022 Girls Soccer Playoffs

The Irvington High School soccer team will have a game with Chenango Valley Senior High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Irvington High School
Chenango Valley Senior High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 Girls Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy