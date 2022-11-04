ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 5 days ago

The Sipsey Valley High School football team will have a game with Anniston High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Sipsey Valley High School
Anniston High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Shelby Reporter

Playoff predictions: Thompson, Pelham, Vincent, Cornerstone set for 2nd round games

The first round of the playoffs had its share of magic, and now, round two is set to get underway this week with four teams looking to continue their season. Pelham and Vincent will look to advance to the quarterfinals of their respective classification’s playoffs after historic wins last week, while Thompson is looking for a sixth consecutive trip to the semifinals and Cornerstone is hoping for a spot in the AISA 8-man State Championship game.
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

JSU student who was hit by car on campus dies

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A student who was struck by a car while crossing a street near Jacksonville State University’s campus last week has died, the university confirmed. According to UAB Hospital officials, 22-year-old Leah Tarvin died last Friday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21 near the JSU campus last Wednesday […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
92.9 WTUG

This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama

I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Talladega County election results: November 2022

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation

Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
ANNISTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
CBS 42

Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1

Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
Tuscaloosa Thread

Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?

Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County

A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
