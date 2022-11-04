Madison, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DECATUR POST — From Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the right northbound lane of Interstate 65 from the Cullman County-Blount County line to the 295 mile marker, a few miles south of Exit 299 at Dodge City, for roadway maintenance. This work will take place from about 8:30 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily. Please expect a lane closure and delays. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly.

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO