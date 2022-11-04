ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Madison, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 5 days ago

The Phil Campbell High School football team will have a game with Madison Academy on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Phil Campbell High School
Madison Academy
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Cullman, Blount counties Nov. 8-10

DECATUR POST — From Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the right northbound lane of Interstate 65 from the Cullman County-Blount County line to the 295 mile marker, a few miles south of Exit 299 at Dodge City, for roadway maintenance.    This work will take place from about 8:30 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily.  Please expect a lane closure and delays. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge.   Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly. 
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Four injured after car flips over bridge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene

A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
TOWN CREEK, AL
radio7media.com

Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. DALLAS HEATH BORDEN HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – HARRASSING COMMUNICATIONS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF DALLAS HEATH BORDEN IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
FLORENCE, AL
