ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

The R.C. Hatch High School football team will have a game with Maplesville High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

R.C. Hatch High School
Maplesville High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital

A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air

From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day

Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Homewood CVS

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month. According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fultondale police officer hit by a car on I-65 northbound

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Fultondale police officer and two other people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after they were injured in a crash on Interstate 65. Police say that the officer was outside of his cruiser assisting a disabled vehicle in northbound lanes near mile marker 267 at Walker Chapel Road exit when another vehicle hit his car.
FULTONDALE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Killed in Chevrolet Corvette Crash

Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette. Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Ivey refunds $100,000 donation

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.   Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar

A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy