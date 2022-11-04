Maplesville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive. Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...

HOOVER, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO