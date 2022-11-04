ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Montgomery.

The Wellborn High School football team will have a game with Saint James School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Wellborn High School
Saint James School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AHSAA Football Playoffs

The Saks High School football team will have a game with Trinity Presbyterian School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Saks High School
Trinity Presbyterian School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AHSAA Football Playoffs

The Bayside Academy football team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Bayside Academy
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AHSAA Football Playoffs

The Spun

Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a Saturday night crash in the 1100 block of E. South Boulevard. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found 53-year-old Andrew Sword, the driver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Killed in Chevrolet Corvette Crash

Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette. Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of kidnapping two juvenile females, who have been safely reunited with their parents or guardians. Police said arrest warrants have been obtained for Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville, for two counts of...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run

Montgomery police have now identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Monday. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver who hit Williams drove off...
MONTGOMERY, AL
High School Football PRO

High school football game info.

