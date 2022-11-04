ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

‘George & Tammy’ Starring Jessica Chastain & Michael Shannon Sets Showtime Premiere

By Melinda Newman
Billboard
Billboard
 6 days ago

Showtime has picked up George & Tammy , the six-part limited series about country icons and married couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette , starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain.

The premiere episode will debut simultaneously on Showtime and the Paramount Network on Dec. 4 following Yellowstone . The series had originally been slated to run entirely on Paramount before it shifted to Showtime.

“Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music ,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, via a statement. “The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers deserve and demand.”

In addition to Shannon and Chastain, the series also stars Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes and Katy Mixon. Created by Abe Sylvia and directed by John Hillcoat, it is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc.

“I am thrilled Showtime is bringing George & Tammy to audiences all over the world,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and Executive Producer. “This has been Jessica, Abe & [executive producer] Andrew [Lazar’s] labor of love for 11 years and to see it all come together is pure joy.  Jessica and Michael bring all of the heart, love, tragedy and drama to this epic love story of George & Tammy.”

Shannon and Chastain are presenters on Nov. 9’s CMA Awards.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

‘Glee’ Creator Says This Late Icon Almost Guest Starred on the Show

During its time on air, Glee had a slew of superstar guest appearances by people like Britney Spears, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris and more. Turns out, one icon who was also supposed to appear on the show was Whitney Houston. In a new episode of Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz’s podcast And That’s What You Really Missed, the duo shared a conversation they had with the popular series’ creator, Ryan Murphy. Murphy revealed that Houston initially agreed in 2009 to play the part of Grace Hitchens — a choir director at...
The Associated Press

CMA Awards honor Loretta Lynn, Combs wins album of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Association Awards have opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn. The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as images of Lynn were projected behind them and audience members sang along. Lainey Wilson is the leading nominee at Wednesday’s show and Alan Jackson will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Wilson earned nominations in six categories, including female vocalist and album and song of the year. Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” won the night’s first honor, for song of the year. The song featured CMA Awards host Luke Bryan, who Davis called to the stage to hug.
Billboard

Watch ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic & Jimmy Fallon Perform a Medley of His Parodies on Classroom Instruments

Jimmy Fallon is unveiling a new installment of his popular “Classroom Instruments” series on The Tonight Show on Monday night (Nov. 7), this time featuring “Weird Al” Yankovic. In a 30-second preview before the episode airs in full, premiering exclusively on Billboard, the talk show host, the parody king and The Roots are seen performing a medley of “Weird Al” hits on classroom instruments. The group is seen delivering a special rendition of “I Love Rocky Road,” “My Bologna” and “Yoda.” The full, three-minute version has dropped and can be seen below. The Tonight Show appearance comes on the heels of...
Billboard

Mike Birbiglia Was Convinced He Was Being Catfished When Taylor Swift Cast Him in ‘Anti-Hero’ Video

Comedian Mike Birbiglia has steadily climbed from playing college cafeteria gigs to comedy clubs, off-Broadway theaters, starring in films and, currently, playing Broadway with his latest one-man show, The Old Man & the Pool. But despite spinning his warm-hearted tales in TV shows, movies, his Working It Out podcast and the stage, nothing could prepare the frequent This American Life contributor for an unexpected phone call he got a few months ago from Taylor Swift. Related Ryan Reynolds Says Taylor Swift Isn't in 'Deadpool 3,' But He 'Would Do Anything for That Woman' 11/09/2022 “I’m in the ‘Anti-Hero‘ video… it’s just a fluke-y thing,”...
Billboard

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Contestants Behind Walrus & Milkshake

The Masked Singer is slowly whittling down its season eight contestants, and with the arrival of a ’90s-themed episode on Sunday night (Nov. 6), there were two contestants whose identities were revealed. Both Milkshake and Walrus were sent packing, but not before sharing who they are and giving a final exit interview before leaving the show. Walrus was the first contestant to leave The Masked Singer after failing to secure enough votes to stay on the singing competition. The unmasking revealed that the Walrus was none other than Joey Lawrence, star of ’90s sitcom Blossom and of “Can’t Fix My Love”...
Billboard

How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Live on TV & Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The Voice is back for its 22nd season, which premiered Sept. 19 with Camila Cabello joining the coaching panel.  Cabello is now sitting in with A-list coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend as they turn their chairs for aspiring stars, with the goal to coach them throughout the season. See below for everything you need to know to watch The Voice both on TV and online. The Voice: Premiere Date,...
Billboard

CMA Awards 2022: How to Watch & Stream From Anywhere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Country music’s biggest night! Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the 56th annual CMA Awards airing live from Nashville on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. First-time nominee Lainey Wilson leads the pack with six nominations, including new artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year. Following close behind the “Hold My Halo” singer are Carly Pearce...
Billboard

Danny Elfman Talks ‘Fluid’ Approach to Bringing Noah Baumbach’s White Noise Soundscape to Life

Throughout the course of what’s become a legendary career, Danny Elfman has cultivated a reputation as a singular composer who decidedly doesn’t shy away from the fantastical and eccentric. From his long partnership with Tim Burton (Batman and The Nightmare Before Christmas among them) to recent projects ranging from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Justice League, Elfman’s filmography is a case study in creative experimentation. It’s a vibrant legacy that continues with the upcoming release of White Noise, director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s cult classic 1985 novel, which explores themes of consumerism and hysteria. Starring Adam...
Billboard

Whitney Houston Defends Her Music in New ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer: Watch

With a little over a month left until its arrival in theaters, the second trailer for the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody arrived on Wednesday (Nov. 9). The trailer features Naomi Ackie as the “I Have Nothing” singer responding to critics of her music being too genre bending, as well as singing the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl and getting into a heated spat with Houston’s father, John Russell Houston (Clarke Peters). The trailer starts off with Houston sitting down for an interview with a radio host, who tells her, “A common criticism of you, your...
Billboard

Justin Aaron’s ‘Gift’ Is on Show During ‘The Voice’ Knockouts

Gwen Stefani has made some solid choices in season 22 of NBC’s The Voice, and on Monday night (Nov. 7), she had some tough choices to make. One of those solid choices is Justin Aaron, who impressed with a performance of “Glory” by Common and John Legend. Aaron, a paraeducator from Junction City, Kansas, lifted the spirts once again during the Battles, when he faced off against Destiny Leigh with a rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “No More Drama.” The competitors are now at the Knockouts stage. As the name suggests, there are no second chances. Aaron went up against fellow Team Gwen performers Cara...
KANSAS STATE
Billboard

Bruce Springsteen Set to Take Over ‘Fallon’ With Four Nights of Performances

Bruce Springsteen is coming to a television near you. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), NBC announced that The Boss will be heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon starting next week for a full-blown takeover, which will see him performing several tracks from his forthcoming album, Only the Strong Survive. Springsteen’s takeover will begin on the Nov. 14 episode of Fallon, and will continue through Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, in addition to the special Thanksgiving episode on Nov. 24. During his time on the show, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will accompany Fallon as a guest and deliver...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Teams Up With Bleachers for New Version of ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff took their history of musical collaboration to a new level on Monday (Nov. 7) when they unveiled a new version of the Midnights track “Anti-Hero,” featuring Antonoff’s solo project Bleachers. In the new version, Antonoff takes over the second verse, changing the viral “sexy baby” lyric to “art bro.” He sings, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately / And I just judge them on the hill / To hard to hang out talking s— about your famous baby / Pierce through the heart of 90s guilt.” A sweet moment in the pre-chorus finds...
Billboard

This TV Personality Says Justin Bieber Is ‘Scared to Death’ of Her

A certain television icon is pleading guilty on all charges of frightening Justin Bieber. In a Monday (Nov. 7) interview with Access Hollywood, Judge Judy Sheindlin said that the 28-year-old pop star, who used to be her neighbor, once avoided her at all costs following a few scathing comments she made about him several years ago. While promoting her Amazon Prime show Judy Justice, the 80-year-old former prosecutor had a good laugh while talking about where she stands with the celebrity she once shared a corner of California with. “He’s scared to death of me,” she said. The Judge Judy star went...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Britney Spears Dismisses the Idea of a Biopic About Her Life: ‘Dude I’m Not Dead!!!’

On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Britney Spears put to rest any speculation of a biopic about her life and career coming anytime soon. “Yeah I know I’ve posted too much this week on Instagram… kinda fun though !!! Now that I’m breathing … I have time … it’s different !!! I like it !!!” she posted alongside an artsy photo of a set of doors. “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!” Without naming names, the “Hold Me Closer” singer’s thoughts on a potential movie adaptation of her life came hours after Millie...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Delivers Chill-Inducing Cover of The Mamas & The Papas‘ ’California Dreamin‘’

Kelly Clarkson brought all the cozy, haunting fall vibes to her latest Kellyoke performance on Wednesday (Nov. 9), this time opting for a cover of The Mamas & the Papas‘ 1965 track, “California Dreamin’.” “All the leaves are brown and the sky is gray / I’ve been for a walk on a winter’s day / I’d be safe and warm if I was in L.A.,” she opens the track, a perfect fit for a November afternoon. Dressed in a flowing blue dress complete with a red lip, Clarkson was backed by her bandmates Jaco Caraco on guitar and Jason Halbert on...
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Biopic In the Works From ‘Wakanda Forever’ Writer

Universal has enlisted Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-writer Joe Robert Cole and director Allen Hughes, who with his brother Albert directed movies such as Menace II Society and Dead Presidents, to tackle a definitive biopic of the influential, iconic rapper and entertainment mogul Snoop Dogg. Snoop is heavily involved with the project announced Wednesday, which will incorporate music from his past catalog. He is also producing the feature along with Sara Ramaker and Hughes. The project will mark the inaugural film from Snoop’s Death Row Pictures which he runs with Ramaker. “I waited a long time to put this project together because...
Billboard

In Demand: How Tom Kitt Became One of the Busiest Creatives on Broadway

If you’ve seen a musical — or, well, anything involving music onstage or onscreen — in the past decade or so, chances are high that Tom Kitt had something to do with it. The composer, lyricist, musical director, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator has inhabited one or more of those roles for projects as diverse as Grease: Live!, the Pitch Perfect films (yes, you have him to thank for the “riff-off”), the musical adaptations of Bring It On, SpongeBob SquarePants, Jagged Little Pill and American Idiot. In 2009, he won a Tony Award for his score for the musical Next to...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy