‘George & Tammy’ Starring Jessica Chastain & Michael Shannon Sets Showtime Premiere

Showtime has picked up George & Tammy , the six-part limited series about country icons and married couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette , starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain.

The premiere episode will debut simultaneously on Showtime and the Paramount Network on Dec. 4 following Yellowstone . The series had originally been slated to run entirely on Paramount before it shifted to Showtime.

“Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music ,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, via a statement. “The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers deserve and demand.”

In addition to Shannon and Chastain, the series also stars Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes and Katy Mixon. Created by Abe Sylvia and directed by John Hillcoat, it is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc.

“I am thrilled Showtime is bringing George & Tammy to audiences all over the world,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and Executive Producer. “This has been Jessica, Abe & [executive producer] Andrew [Lazar’s] labor of love for 11 years and to see it all come together is pure joy. Jessica and Michael bring all of the heart, love, tragedy and drama to this epic love story of George & Tammy.”

Shannon and Chastain are presenters on Nov. 9’s CMA Awards.