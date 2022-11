ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) — A three-year-old girl has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after accidentally shooting herself Thursday afternoon in Algood. Algood city officials said the “accidental, self-inflicted” shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. near Algood Elementary and Algood Middle School. The child’s parents were home at the time of the shooting, officials said, but it’s unclear yet whether they will face charges. It’s unknown how the child got ahold of the gun.

