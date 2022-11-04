Tulsa, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tulsa.
The Thomas Edison High School football team will have a game with Will Rogers College High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Thomas Edison High School
Will Rogers College High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Sapulpa High School football team will have a game with East Central High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Sapulpa High School
East Central High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
