ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Tuscumbia, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Madison County High School football team will have a game with Deshler High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Madison County High School
Deshler High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AHSAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
WAFF

Four injured after car flips over bridge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene

A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
TOWN CREEK, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $15. November 3. theft of property-1st degree; Co. Rd. 482; 2013 Toyota Camry. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brookridge Ln. S.E.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy