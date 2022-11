Two Houston men were arrested in separate incidents over the weekend on marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Friday, Cpl. Armando Guerra conducted a traffic stop at the 2000 block of Highway 290 East for speeding and failing to stay in a single lane. Investigations revealed the driver Timothy Mitchell, 61 out of Houston, to be in possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. and for Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon. Mitchell was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO