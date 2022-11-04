ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, KS

Centralia, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Jefferson County North High School football team will have a game with Centralia High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Jefferson County North High School
Centralia High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 KSHSAA Football Playoffs

KCTV 5

Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

3 juveniles seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday night

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three juvenile passengers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Olathe, Kansas, Saturday night. The adult driver and two additional juvenile passengers were not injured according to Olathe Police. Police said officers were dispatched to a crash at 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street at 10:14...
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka shooting leaves one man injured

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a shooting in Topeka was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening wounds on Saturday. The Topeka Police Department reports that around 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 5 they were sent to a Topeka hospital after receiving information on an adult male being dropped off with a gunshot wound. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were arrested in East Topeka on Friday after a search warrant led to the location of drugs. According to the TPD, on November 4, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown

Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call for service on Wednesday night. Just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SW 29th St. after receiving a call for service involving the report of a deceased person near that location. Upon arrival, responding officers located an individual who was deceased with medical personnel on the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police warn residents about ‘Felony Lane Gang’

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is issuing a warning to residents about the “Felony Lane Gang.” According to the LPD, the group travels in groups burglarizing vehicles, then uses stolen credit and debit cards to make big purchases. “Many of us already lock our cars and that’s great, but we all really need […]
LAWRENCE, KS
