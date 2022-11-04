Read full article on original website
Atmos: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $71.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.
Rackspace: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $511.7 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The...
Northwest Pipe Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Tuesday reported net income of $10 million in its third quarter. The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share. The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $123 million in...
Repay Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
