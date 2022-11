ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Underfed, unpaid, and overworked – these conditions are only the beginning of what one undocumented Immigrant says he faced while working at the Fun Noodle Bar on Southwest Drive in Abilene. Owner Hai Zhuang was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant for human trafficking. This come as court documents revealed a […]

ABILENE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO