ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Mobile.

The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Baker High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Enterprise High School
Baker High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AHSAA Football Playoffs

The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Baker High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Enterprise High School
Baker High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AHSAA Football Playoffs

The Headland High School football team will have a game with UMS-Wright Preparatory School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Headland High School
UMS-Wright Preparatory School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AHSAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Greater Gulf State Fair closes temporarily due to weather concerns

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to weather concerns. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday, the events final day. To join in on the festivities before they end, you can...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
ORANGE BEACH, AL
cbs12.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road. Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman killed in crash on Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on Rangeline Road. According to Mobile police, the wreck involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer and happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road. Police identified the victim Laseppia Ladi Hazwood. A preliminary...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA identifies man killed Wednesday in wreck

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - An elderly Irvington man died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by a 21-year-old man also from Irvington. Troopers with ALEA said Kirkland was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
IRVINGTON, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police officer shot during West Mobile Homicide investigation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — WATCH. We’re now learning more about an officer-involved shooting that happened while officers were investigating a homicide late Monday night in West Mobile. Both the murder suspect and Mobile Police officer are recovering after being shot during the chase. Police say it started Monday...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with murder in Oakwood Terrace shooting

CORRECTION: Lakendrick Holmes was arrested and charged in connection to a Sept. 14 deadly shooting. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a August shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Lakendrick Holmes, 26, was charged with second degree murder. On September 14, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed as he walked near interstate

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when he was walking on an interstate service road and was struck by a motorist, a TV station reported. Mobile police said Gregory McDermott, 50, was struck and killed at approximately 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, WKRG-TV reported. Police said McDermott was found lying in...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Suspect identified in deadly Pensacola shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Pensacola Police have identified the suspect in Friday night's shooting as 38-year-old Leonte Demetrius Wright. Wright is facing seven charges including attempted Homicide, possessing a firearm by a felon, and carrying concealed firearm. Wright is being held on a $119,500 dollar bond. ORIGINAL: Officers...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman sentenced for embezzling from construction company

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman who worked as a payroll manager for a local construction company used her access to the business’s finances to steal more than a quarter million dollars, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, plead guilty and was sentenced to 30 […]
MOBILE, AL
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy