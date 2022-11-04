Mobile, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Mobile.
The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Baker High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Enterprise High School
Baker High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AHSAA Football Playoffs
The Headland High School football team will have a game with UMS-Wright Preparatory School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Headland High School
UMS-Wright Preparatory School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AHSAA Football Playoffs
