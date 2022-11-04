Mobile, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - An elderly Irvington man died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by a 21-year-old man also from Irvington. Troopers with ALEA said Kirkland was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

IRVINGTON, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO