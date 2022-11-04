ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonoke, AR

Lonoke, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Nashville High School football team will have a game with Lonoke High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Nashville High School
Lonoke High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whiterivernow.com

Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
ktalnews.com

Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
IDABEL, OK
news9.com

Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel

--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
IDABEL, OK
The Associated Press

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt went to the town of Idabel to see the damage. He said on social media that all the homes had been searched and a 90-year-old man was killed. Keli Cain, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Emergency Management, said the man’s body was found at his home in the Pickens area of McCurtain County, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Idabel. Morris County, Texas, Judge Doug Reeder said in a social media post that one person died as a result of a tornado in the far northeastern Texas County, offering no other details. Reeder and other county officials did not immediately return phone calls for additional comment.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far

Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
5newsonline.com

Small town in Arkansas sells $2 million winning lottery ticket

WOOSTER, Ark. — The lottery has been at the top of many people's minds, especially folks in Wooster. Earlier this week, a Faulkner County woman bought a winning $2 million lottery ticket at a gas station there. Though the winner isn't the only one who will benefit— The gas...
WOOSTER, AR
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy