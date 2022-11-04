Houston, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Houston.
The Kingwood High School football team will have a game with Galena Park North Shore High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Kingwood High School
Galena Park North Shore High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football
The Cypress Ridge High School football team will have a game with Cypress Creek High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Cypress Ridge High School
Cypress Creek High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football
