Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 2, 2022, that it had been awarded an $88,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities in Southwest Louisiana from now until September 30, 2023, in order to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting serious injuries and fatalities.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO