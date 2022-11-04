Read full article on original website
Walmart Black Friday: Get this Samsung 85-inch TV at $500 off
Walmart has started its Walmart Black Friday Sale, letting shoppers beat the rush and get the products they want the most at Black Friday prices. Today’s contender is the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV, which has a typical price of $1,499 but a sale price of just $998. That’s over $500 in savings delivered to you for starting your Black Friday shopping now.
People Who Took A Financial Hit To Get Out Of Toxic Jobs, Relationships, And Homes Are Revealing Their Sacrifices
"I broke my lease — it wasn’t worth it to put myself in so much danger."
Nintendo and mobile studio DeNA are forming a new company
Nintendo has announced that it is collaborating with mobile game developer DeNA to establish a new joint venture company called Nintendo Systems Co. Ltd. According to the establishment notice written by Nintendo on Tuesday, the Nintendo Systems Co. Ltd. will be a subsidiary since Nintendo is contributing 80% of the capital required to run it. It will be focused on research and development, as well as “operations to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo’s business.” It will also work to create “value-added services” that Nintendo says will reinforce its relationship with its customers.
Instagram starts rolling out scheduled posts
Instagram is rolling out scheduled posts for professional accounts on its platform. The new feature, which is being activated globally over the coming weeks, lets creators and businesses schedule an image, carousel or Reel up to 75 days in advance, offering greater control over how content is shared on the service.
Twitter to revamp verified accounts with a new label
Twitter’s been in a bit of a state since Elon Musk closed a $44 billion deal to buy it last month. Confusion over how the platform will proceed and workforce anger over mass layoffs has left some in the Twitter community looking for an alternative microblogging app that might offer a bit of tranquility away from all the hubbub.
Some blue check Twitter users were unable to edit their names
Twitter’s recent blue check verification drama took an even sillier turn yesterday. Amid all the recent commotion regarding Twitter Blue subscriptions, paying for blue checks, and impersonation versus parody, some Twitter users temporarily lost their ability to edit their screen names. On Monday evening, some verified Twitter users began...
Don’t update your Galaxy Watch 4, or you may accidentally kill it
Updating your electronic devices to keep them running at an optimal level is important, but if you have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you might want to hold off on the latest firmware update. We’re specifically referring to the update bearing the number R89xXXU1GVI3, which users have reported is killing their smartwatches.
Someone built a PC in a microwave, because why not?
We’ve seen PC builds using vintage radios and even concrete, but now we’ve found a guy who built a PC out of his microwave. You read that right. Despite all the warnings about putting metal in a microwave, someone stuck an entire computer in there. Jake Lucky posted...
The best games by or about Native Americans
Indigenous peoples have existed on-screen in video games since the earliest days of the medium, but trying to find games created by Native Americans or that offer a respectful, researched, and nuanced portrayal, is exceptionally difficult. Any steam or console search is instead filled with non-indigenous developers giving their takes on Native characters and stories, often with disastrous results.
Twitter begins rollout of new gray check marks only to abruptly remove them
In the middle of writing an article about Twitter’s initial rollout of a new gray check mark verification badge, we noticed something odd: Twitter accounts that had the new gray check marks only minutes earlier were suddenly without them again. So what happened?. Elon Musk apparently happened. Mere hours...
These God of War Ragnarok settings made my playthrough much better
There are a lot of reasons to be excited about God of War Ragnarok, which launches on PS4 and PS5 today. The action-adventure sequel is another high-quality first-party game for PlayStation owners, following up 2018’s hit God of War reboot with a bigger (though relatively equal) experience. Some fans may be eager to see Kratos’ story continue, while others just might be itching to swing the ever-so-satisfying Leviathan Ax again.
I tried using Stage Manager on my iPad Pro, and I failed miserably
Stage Manager is, without a doubt, one of the most fascinating pieces of software I’ve seen from Apple in years. Released as the hallmark feature for iPadOS 16, Stage Manager reimagines the multitasking experience for the iPad — allowing you to run multiple windows simultaneously, resize them to your heart’s content, and turn the iPad into more of a desktop-like computing experience than ever before.
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chip is packed with world’s-first tech
MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 9200 smartphone processor, which according to the company, “combines ultimate performance with significant power savings, extending battery life and keeping smartphones cool.” Built using cutting-edge techniques, it’s the first flagship chip from the maker to include both Sub-6 5G and mmWave 5G connectivity, meaning it’ll be more attractive to brands launching phones in the U.S. as well as globally.
Everyone is going to face longer waits for new iPhones
In an unusually upfront admission, Apple said on Sunday that customers planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max face longer wait times for their order due to COVID-19 restrictions impacting one of its key assembly facilities in China. In a message on its website, Apple...
Walmart has an LG OLED TV for less than $1,000 — save $600 today
An OLED TV will bring one of the highest-quality 4K pictures to your home theater, and with the Walmart Black Friday sale taking place right now, you can beat the crowds and still claim a Black Friday price on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. It’s currently available for just $997, which is a savings of more than $600, as the impressive 4K TV typically costs $1,600. Free shipping is included, and there’s an extended return window until January 31, 2023, making this one of the best Black Friday TV deals you’ll find.
We’re lovin’ this official McDonald’s gaming chair — the McCrispy Ultimate
Some lucky person in the U.K. is going to receive their very own McCrispy Ultimate gaming chair, courtesy of McDonald’s. According to Tom’s Hardware, the U.K. branch of McDonald’s revealed the chair on its Facebook page and announced that it is giving one away. The stainproof chair...
Mastodon surpasses 1 million monthly active users as Twitter backlash worsens
Mastodon, an alternative to Twitter that’s been getting a lot of attention lately, just surpassed 1 million monthly active users this week, all while Twitter struggles to deal with the backlash caused by recently announced changes to its platform. On Monday, Eugen Rochko, founder and CEO of Mastodon, announced...
Last-generation Apple TV 4K just got a huge price cut — under $100
To help customers beat the rush of the sales, the Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun. It gives people the chance to buy what they need at Black Friday prices without having to wait until the end of the month. With plenty of great deals out there, we’ve noticed you can buy the last-generation Apple TV 4K for $99, saving you a huge $71 off the usual price of $170. While it may not be the latest tech anymore, it’s more than capable of improving your streaming experience. Here’s why you need it in your life.
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
Make any TV smart with a Roku Streaming Stick 4K – now just $25
To upgrade a non-smart TV into a smart TV, or if you’re regretting your purchase from early Black Friday TV deals because you don’t like the interface, you need to purchase a streaming device like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It’s already affordable at its original price of $49, but as part of this year’s Walmart Black Friday sale, it’s even cheaper at just $25, following a $24 discount. It’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase as fast as possible though, because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
