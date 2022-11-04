To help customers beat the rush of the sales, the Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun. It gives people the chance to buy what they need at Black Friday prices without having to wait until the end of the month. With plenty of great deals out there, we’ve noticed you can buy the last-generation Apple TV 4K for $99, saving you a huge $71 off the usual price of $170. While it may not be the latest tech anymore, it’s more than capable of improving your streaming experience. Here’s why you need it in your life.

7 HOURS AGO