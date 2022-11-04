ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Alexandria High School football team will have a game with Pleasant Grove High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Alexandria High School
Pleasant Grove High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AHSAA Football Playoffs

wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
wvtm13.com

Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
HOLLY POND, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Pedestrian Accident Fatal After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game

Oxford, AL – The accident reported earlier in the week did end in a fatal injury. The pedestrian was reportedly hit as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. The Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, confirmed that Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died. The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets. The driver, a 54-year old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been charged at this time and per Chief Bill Partridge the investigation is ongoing.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.   Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

24-year-old killed after crashing into officer

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar […]
NORTHPORT, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”

Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

William A. Bell Jr., District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No. 4

Political experience: Elected to district court, 2016; former municipal judge for Lipscomb and for Irondale. Professional experience: Previously a private practice attorney focusing on criminal law; former municipal prosecutor in Brighton; former public defender for Homewood; for public defender for Fultondale; former professor, Miles College School of Law; former assistant district attorney, Milwaukee County Wisconsin Domestic Violence Unit; former investment representative for SouthTrust Securities Inc.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead, another seriously hurt in fatal car crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Police Department says a fatal crash involving two cars will have University Boulevard closed in both directions for a while Saturday morning. The crash happened at 4:32 a.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard East., according to TPD. That's in front of the Old English Inn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Body found in burning building in Bessemer

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A body was found in a burning building in Bessemer on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were requested at the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. Firefighters stated that while extinguishing a fire at this location, […]
BESSEMER, AL
