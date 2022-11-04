ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Keller, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The Central High School football team will have a game with Timber Creek High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Central High School
Timber Creek High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football

texashsfootball.com

Playoff Matchups Set for District 6-5A

FRISCO REEDY (10-0, 8-0) VS DALLAS WT WHITE (5-5, 5-3) 7pm Thursday, The Star in Frisco. The only thing that was known going into the weekends games was that Reedy would be the number one seed. They finished their perfect regular season last week with a last-second win over Frisco Heritage. The Lions get to stay at home for the first round. WT White came close to pulling an upset at Birdville, but lost 20-17 knocking them into the four-seed. The Lions are led on offense by running back Dennis Moody, who has over 1300 yards rushing, and on defense by end Dixon Hudson who has 25 tackles for loss on the season. Reedy and White did have one mutual opponent, Heritage. Heritage easily beat White 28-0. Reedy beat Heritage 32-31 on a last-second punt block. Reedy looks to have an easy first round matchup before a probable second-round game with Lancaster.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney ISD Teacher Dies from Flu-Related Complications

A McKinney ISD teacher died Monday from complications related to the flu virus just days after loved ones say she fell ill. Amanda Kelly taught art at McKinney ISD's Valley Creek Elementary. Kelly was previously recognized during the 2019/2020 school year as the school's Teacher of the Year, according to the district.
MCKINNEY, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know

See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
MCKINNEY, TX
Mix 93.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day

As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
PLANO, TX
