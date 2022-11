One person was killed in a one vehicle crash on US 22 Monday night. The accident took place near mile post 2 in Muskingum County around 8:30pm. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric L. Sims of Philo was traveling west on US 22 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and overturned.

