Randleman, NC

Randleman, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 6 days ago

The Randleman High School football team will have a game with Lincolnton High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Randleman High School
Lincolnton High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
2022 NCHSAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

Greensboro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Point High School football team will have a game with Dudley High School on November 10, 2022, 16:30:00.
GREENSBORO, NC
High School Football PRO

Pilot Mountain, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hendersonville High School football team will have a game with East Surry High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Holly Springs, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pine Forest Senior High School football team will have a game with Holly Springs High School on November 10, 2022, 16:30:00.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
FOX8 News

Train hits pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after what officers described as an “accident involving a pedestrian and a train.” At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person who was trespassing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD, SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit is at the scene of a barricaded subject. According to police, the SWAT team is assisting officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully. Download the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
ROCK HILL, SC
WLTX.com

Mom, grandma, aunt arrested after fight at Grimsley High School

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
DURHAM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident

NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Woman dies after being hit by train in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning at 11:40 a.m. on Franklin Boulevard near Burlington Road. According to police, it happened on railroad tracks and involved a train. Police say a woman was walking west on the tracks when an Amtrak train...
GREENSBORO, NC
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
