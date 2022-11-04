Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
Related
West Orange punches ticket to Group 4 final with victory over Westfield
West Orange knew it was going to have to do almost everything right against Westfield on Wednesday afternoon in order to advance to the state final. The Mountaineers, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, knew they had to attack from the first whistle to try and score as early as possible, and be disciplined on defense against a determined and capable Blue Devils’ offense.
North Jersey, Group 2 Field Hockey Final Preview: 3-Hackettstown at 1-West Essex
3-Hackettstown (17-5) at 1-West Essex (18-3-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
North Jersey, Non-Public Field Hockey Final Preview: 3-Oak Knoll at 1-Kent Place
3-Oak Knoll (16-5) at 1-Kent Place (15-7) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls volleyball: Lodi Immaculate tops Mother Seton - South Non-Public Group B semis
Junior Anastasia Pesantes tallied 18 digs and 14 assists to lead top-seeded Lodi Immaculate to a win in straight sets, 25-7, 25-14 over fifth-seeded Mother Seton in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Non-Public Group B Tournament in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate will next face off against third-seeded Morris Catholic...
North Jersey, Group 3 Field Hockey Final: 2-Northern Highlands at 1-North Hunterdon
2-Northern Highlands (19-2) at 1-North Hunterdon (18-5) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Clinical attack paces Seton Hall Prep to third consecutive North, Non-Public A title
Head coach Marty Berman initially pumped the brakes on Seton Hall Prep’s sectional and state title hopes at the beginning of the season. With nine new starters in the rotation, Berman wasn’t sure how this season would pan out for the reigning Non-Public A state champions. While they brought back two All-State players -- Alex Oladapo and Joaquin Niehenke -- he knew that this team would be a work in progress throughout the season.
Football: Weehawken tops Elmwood Park in divisional championship matchup
Bryce Honig rushed for two touchdowns to lead Weehawken to a 21-6 win over Elmwood Park for the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Union division championship in Elmwood Park. Honig ran for a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter for Weehawken (8-1), which is in second place overall in the NJIC.
Waldwick one win away from second consecutive Group 1 state title with 6-0 win over Glen Ridge
Despite coming off a Group 1 state championship last season, the Waldwick boys soccer team felt it had something to prove coming into the new year. The Warriors felt like they needed to show the state that they could do it again with a largely new roster. “Our motto from...
Boys Soccer: Gill St. Bernards explodes in second half to win seventh North, Non-Public B title
The bullseye on the back of Gill St. Bernards gets bigger every year. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Drew Roskos leads Delran to state semifinal win over Holmdel
It takes a lot to get Drew Roskos down or keep him there. The Delran junior forward plays with a combination of skill and fire and both were readily on display as the host Bears earned a 2-1 win over Holmdel in the NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Group 2 state semifinal.,
Volleyball: Morris Catholic shakes off early mistakes, advances to Non-Public B finals
Sometimes, you just have to get the mistakes out of the way early. Morris Catholic found themselves in a rut in the opening frame against St. Mary (Ruth.) on Wednesday in Rutherford. Swinging a few hits into the net, the Crusaders knew they would eventually start playing better and smarter.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 26-Oct.2, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
86-year-old N.J. pilot returns from flying around world for a 4th time
An 86-year-old pilot flying around the world for a fourth time has made it back to New Jersey nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. Ed Galkin, of Edison, landed his Cessna 210 Centurion plane at Central Jersey Regional Airport around 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, after a journey spanning 22,000 miles and nearly seven weeks.
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
Shades of Autumn cruise to conclude; drum circle at Miller Branch, more in Hudson this weekend
This past month, NY Waterway began their “Shades of Autumn” cruise to celebrate the arrival of the fall season on Oct. 13. Now is your last chance to catch the boat and see the sights before the tour concludes on Sunday, Nov. 13. Shades of Autumn is a...
N.J. election results 2022: Essex County
Voters in Essex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
UPDATE: 15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days found safe
LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $821K sold at 7-Eleven
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket valued at $820,755 was sold for Tuesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Passaic County. The lucky ticket matching all five numbers was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, New Jersey Lottery officials said Wednesday. Tuesday’s winning numbers...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0