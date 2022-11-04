ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

West Orange punches ticket to Group 4 final with victory over Westfield

West Orange knew it was going to have to do almost everything right against Westfield on Wednesday afternoon in order to advance to the state final. The Mountaineers, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, knew they had to attack from the first whistle to try and score as early as possible, and be disciplined on defense against a determined and capable Blue Devils’ offense.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Clinical attack paces Seton Hall Prep to third consecutive North, Non-Public A title

Head coach Marty Berman initially pumped the brakes on Seton Hall Prep’s sectional and state title hopes at the beginning of the season. With nine new starters in the rotation, Berman wasn’t sure how this season would pan out for the reigning Non-Public A state champions. While they brought back two All-State players -- Alex Oladapo and Joaquin Niehenke -- he knew that this team would be a work in progress throughout the season.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

86-year-old N.J. pilot returns from flying around world for a 4th time

An 86-year-old pilot flying around the world for a fourth time has made it back to New Jersey nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. Ed Galkin, of Edison, landed his Cessna 210 Centurion plane at Central Jersey Regional Airport around 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, after a journey spanning 22,000 miles and nearly seven weeks.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Essex County

Voters in Essex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy