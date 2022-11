COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A single ticket in California has won a record-breaking $2.04 billion, and in South Carolina, three tickets also collected big wins. The South Carolina Education Lottery said a ticket sold in Fort Mill at a 7-Eleven on Highway 106 won $1 million, while two tickets purchased at Loves Travel Stop #333 on Sutton Ridge Lane in Fort Mill and the other at the 3 Way Food Mart #21 on Richland Avenue West in Aiken won $50,000 each.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO