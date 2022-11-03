Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
These are the best cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are Apple's latest entrants in the race for the best smartphone of 2022, bringing with them great build quality and high-tier performance. But despite its resilient build, which uses stainless steel for the frame, you likely want to protect your device with a case to maintain its pristine state.
pocketnow.com
Score 42 percent savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We have amazing news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you get a new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for as low as $525 after receiving a 42 percent discount. These savings are available on the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. This model usually sells for $900, but today’s offer will help you save $374 on your purchase. Of course, you can also go for the 128GB storage model that packs the same processor and RAM under the hood. However, this model sells for $440 after a 20 percent discount, which means you only get to save $108.
pocketnow.com
Which iPad should you buy in 2022?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Budget Choice: iPad (9th generation, 2021) The Pocket Reader: iPad mini (6th generation, 2021) The Reasonable Choice: iPad Air (5th generation, 2022) The Bump-Up: 11-inch iPad Pro...
pocketnow.com
Best Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 7 Pro in 2022
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Pixel 7 Pro is arguably one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. Priced at $899, the smartphone features a big 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Even so, its curved edges make it susceptible to breaking. It's likely that if you recently bought a Pixel 7 Pro, you are in the market for some screen protection. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7 Pro, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.
pocketnow.com
Samsung could drop Exynos for Snapdragon-only flagships, and it's actually a good thing?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Original Article (May 27, 2022): Qualcomm has Snapdragon, MediaTek has Dimensity, Google has Tensor, and Samsung has Exynos — there are a number of smartphone chip makers in the market. Samsung's Exynos chipset series has been here for a long time, though one might argue they aren't the best. Even though Samsung's Exynos chips may have failed to impress consumers (and the whole tech community), the company's efforts towards improving its custom silicon haven't slowed down.
pocketnow.com
HONOR flagship smartphone launches on November 23
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. HONOR has announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone. The company has announced that it will unveil its next-generation flagship, presumably called Magic 5, at an event in China on November 23 at 2:30 PM UTC+8 (1:30 AM ET). At the moment, no other details, such as the smartphone's images, price, or specifications, have been revealed.
Comments / 0