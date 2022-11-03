Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We have amazing news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you get a new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for as low as $525 after receiving a 42 percent discount. These savings are available on the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. This model usually sells for $900, but today’s offer will help you save $374 on your purchase. Of course, you can also go for the 128GB storage model that packs the same processor and RAM under the hood. However, this model sells for $440 after a 20 percent discount, which means you only get to save $108.

13 HOURS AGO