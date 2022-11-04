ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Troopers identify 3 killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- The three people killed in Sunday's head-on collision in Escambia County, Alabama, have been identified. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 in Flomaton. The victims are:. Shannon Lucas, 48, of Flomaton. Christopher Bell, 41, of Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Deputies investigating after horse found shot dead in pasture in Molino

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was shot and killed this past weekend in Molino. According to deputies, the horse was found shot dead Sunday morning in a pasture behind a home near Don Sutton Ballpark on Crabtree Church Road. Deputies responded...
MOLINO, FL
WEAR

Crestview Police investigating possible self-defense shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Crestview Police is investigating a possible self-defense case after a shooting Tuesday morning. It happened around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Second Avenue and Dixie Street. Police say a person reported he had just shot a man in self-defense. "When officers arrived, contact was made with...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating early morning shooting at Navarre home

NAVARRE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Monday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 2000-block of Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the home regarding a reported shooting. They contacted the homeowner who had reportedly fired the weapon.
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man arrested in Pensacola shooting, found with makeup and hat attached to a wig: Escambia Co. Sheriff

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared new details in the Saturday arrest of the third and final suspect in the Oct. 29 deadly Pensacola shooting. As previously reported, Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5. At the time, ECSO said he was arrested for first degree premeditated […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi woman dies in Saturday morning car crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman died in a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning 10 miles west of Mobile, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, of Summit, Miss. was the passenger of a car traveling on I-10 near the three mile marker when the […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for missing 37-year-old man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered Escambia County man. The sheriff's office posted Monday about 37-year-old Daniel Hicks. He was last seen Saturday on the 2200-block of Country Place Cir. Deputies say he was wearing a light grey Florida Seminoles t-shirt and dark grey...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

