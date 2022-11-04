Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
19-year-old dies after being ejected from car during crash on Escambia County highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old Pensacola man died after being ejected during a crash Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the northbound I-110 to westbound I-10 on-ramp. According to Escambia County, callers reported that car was making the turn and hit the guard rail....
WEAR
1 hospitalized after crashing into building on Portland Street in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is being taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building on Portland Street in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. Units were dispatched to the 1400 block of Portland Street at around 4:28 p.m. According to Escambia County, the driver of the vehicle...
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
WEAR
Pensacola woman charged with DUI after hitting FHP vehicle, leaving scene
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old Pensacola woman is facing DUI charges after hitting a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle -- and then leaving the scene -- Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. Ludmilla Mason was charged with:. DUI - damaging property. DUI - 4th offense. Leaving the Scene of a Crash.
WEAR
Troopers identify 3 killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- The three people killed in Sunday's head-on collision in Escambia County, Alabama, have been identified. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 in Flomaton. The victims are:. Shannon Lucas, 48, of Flomaton. Christopher Bell, 41, of Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50,...
WEAR
Deputies investigating after horse found shot dead in pasture in Molino
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was shot and killed this past weekend in Molino. According to deputies, the horse was found shot dead Sunday morning in a pasture behind a home near Don Sutton Ballpark on Crabtree Church Road. Deputies responded...
WEAR
Crestview Police investigating possible self-defense shooting
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Crestview Police is investigating a possible self-defense case after a shooting Tuesday morning. It happened around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Second Avenue and Dixie Street. Police say a person reported he had just shot a man in self-defense. "When officers arrived, contact was made with...
WEAR
Deputies investigating early morning shooting at Navarre home
NAVARRE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Monday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 2000-block of Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the home regarding a reported shooting. They contacted the homeowner who had reportedly fired the weapon.
More charges for man arrested in Pensacola shooting, found with makeup and hat attached to a wig: Escambia Co. Sheriff
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared new details in the Saturday arrest of the third and final suspect in the Oct. 29 deadly Pensacola shooting. As previously reported, Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5. At the time, ECSO said he was arrested for first degree premeditated […]
Mississippi woman dies in Saturday morning car crash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman died in a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning 10 miles west of Mobile, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, of Summit, Miss. was the passenger of a car traveling on I-10 near the three mile marker when the […]
WEAR
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 37-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered Escambia County man. The sheriff's office posted Monday about 37-year-old Daniel Hicks. He was last seen Saturday on the 2200-block of Country Place Cir. Deputies say he was wearing a light grey Florida Seminoles t-shirt and dark grey...
WEAR
Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
WEAR
3 dead after head-on collision on Highway 31 in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Three people are dead following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 31 in Escambia County, Alabama Sunday afternoon, according to Flomaton Fire. According to ALEA, the crash happened on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 at around 3:37 p.m. All northbound lanes on Highway...
Circle K on Dauphin Street robbed at gunpoint: Mobile PD searching for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men who they said robbed the Circle K on Dauphin Street at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 3251 Dauphin Street at around 3:18 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, in reference to a […]
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach Police investigating after 45-year-old woman found dead on First Street
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach police are investigating after they say a 45-year-old woman was found deceased behind a building on First Street Tuesday morning. Officers responded to 14 First Street SW in reference to a welfare check at around 6:24 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
WEAR
Substitute teacher at Navarre HS charged for inappropriate relationship with student
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A substitute teacher working at Navarre High School is charged for an alleged inappropriate relationship with an underage female student. John Kapolczynski, 46, was arrested last Friday and charged with:. obscene communication. use of a two-way device to commit felony. sexual offense - authoritative figure...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
WEAR
Crestview café owner arrested for running illegal gambling with slot machines
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of Lucky Pearl Internet Café in Crestview was arrested on charges of running illegal gambling out of his business. He was booked into Okaloosa County Jail last Wednesday. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Lin kept a gaming room with...
WEAR
Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
Comments / 0