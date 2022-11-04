ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Murfreesboro.

The Cookeville High School football team will have a game with Blackman High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Cookeville High School
Blackman High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 TSSAA Football Playoffs

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy football team will have a game with Middle Tennessee Christian School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Tipton-Rosemark Academy
Middle Tennessee Christian School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

High School Football PRO

