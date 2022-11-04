Seminole, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Seminole.
The Pinellas Park High School football team will have a game with Seminole High School - Seminole on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Pinellas Park High School
Seminole High School - Seminole
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Hollins High School football team will have a game with Osceola Fundamental High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Hollins High School
Osceola Fundamental High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
