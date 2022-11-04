Kennesaw, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Kennesaw.
The Washington High School football team will have a game with Mount Paran Christian School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Washington High School
Mount Paran Christian School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
The Cherokee High School football team will have a game with Kennesaw Mountain High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Cherokee High School
Kennesaw Mountain High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Osborne High School football team will have a game with North Cobb High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Osborne High School
North Cobb High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
