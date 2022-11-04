ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Kennesaw.

The Washington High School football team will have a game with Mount Paran Christian School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Washington High School
Mount Paran Christian School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

The Cherokee High School football team will have a game with Kennesaw Mountain High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Cherokee High School
Kennesaw Mountain High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Osborne High School football team will have a game with North Cobb High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Osborne High School
North Cobb High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

