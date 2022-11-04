Raleigh, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Raleigh.
The Clayton High School football team will have a game with Millbrook High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Clayton High School
Millbrook High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The D.H. Conley High School football team will have a game with Leesville Road High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
D.H. Conley High School
Leesville Road High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
