SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter resident Dexter Davis is starting a conversation with local military members and football players to unite the two communities over shared experiences. "It hits right at home because we’re all struggling," Davis said. "We’re struggling with our relationships, we’re struggling with the person in the mirror, we’re struggling with our spouses, our children…we’re just trying to figure out how do we assemble effectively into this next chapter?"

SUMTER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO