Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Pixel 7 Pro is arguably one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. Priced at $899, the smartphone features a big 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Even so, its curved edges make it susceptible to breaking. It's likely that if you recently bought a Pixel 7 Pro, you are in the market for some screen protection. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7 Pro, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.

1 DAY AGO