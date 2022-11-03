Read full article on original website
Which iPad should you buy in 2022?
The Budget Choice: iPad (9th generation, 2021) The Pocket Reader: iPad mini (6th generation, 2021) The Reasonable Choice: iPad Air (5th generation, 2022) The Bump-Up: 11-inch iPad Pro...
These are the best Galaxy S22 Wallet Cases
We added seven new cases from Spigen, Smartish, OtterBox, Shieldon, Tucch, Samonpow, and SnakeHive. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the best compact and high-end flagships in...
Save up to 34 percent on Sony’s best wireless headphones
We start today's deals with some of Sony's best wireless headphones, as Amazon is currently letting you save up to 34 percent on select models. Amazon...
Save 22 percent on the Apple Watch Series 8
Amazon's latest deals will help you save on some of the best smartwatches on the market, starting with the Apple Watch Series 8, which is now available for $389 after receiving a 22 percent discount on its 41mm model with LTE support. In addition, this model comes with a Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. This model usually sells for $499, which means you can score $110 in savings.
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Today's best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
Samsung could drop Exynos for Snapdragon-only flagships, and it's actually a good thing?
Original Article (May 27, 2022): Qualcomm has Snapdragon, MediaTek has Dimensity, Google has Tensor, and Samsung has Exynos — there are a number of smartphone chip makers in the market. Samsung's Exynos chipset series has been here for a long time, though one might argue they aren't the best. Even though Samsung's Exynos chips may have failed to impress consumers (and the whole tech community), the company's efforts towards improving its custom silicon haven't slowed down.
Best Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 7 Pro in 2022
Google Pixel 7 Pro is arguably one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. Priced at $899, the smartphone features a big 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Even so, its curved edges make it susceptible to breaking. It's likely that if you recently bought a Pixel 7 Pro, you are in the market for some screen protection. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7 Pro, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.
HONOR flagship smartphone launches on November 23
HONOR has announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone. The company has announced that it will unveil its next-generation flagship, presumably called Magic 5, at an event in China on November 23 at 2:30 PM UTC+8 (1:30 AM ET). At the moment, no other details, such as the smartphone's images, price, or specifications, have been revealed.
