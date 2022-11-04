Read full article on original website
Brazil armed forces' report on election finds no fraud
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — The defense ministry released a report Wednesday highlighting flaws in Brazil's electoral systems and proposing improvements, but there was nothing to substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters protesting his Oct. 30 defeat. It was the first...
Vladimir Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian official says
Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the G20 nations in Bali next week, according to an Indonesian government official. Russia’s president will be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Jodi Mahardi, a spokesperson for the coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs, said. The Russian...
Bakersfield Californian
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual U.N. summit on climate change. A senior White House official says it’s up to China to “get back to the table” in talks with the United States on tackling climate change. President Joe...
Bakersfield Californian
Republican Doug LaMalfa wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 1st Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Doug LaMalfa wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bakersfield Californian
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
Seth Meyers Gloats Over Most ‘Shocking’ Midterms Upset
The night after the midterm election polls closed, Seth Meyers told viewers that he wanted to only use to most “cautious” language to describe the state of the still undecided battle to control both houses of Congress: “Republicans fucked up and shit the bed like a bunch of jabronis.”“I forgot to mention, our election guy is from New Jersey, like Dr. Oz!” the Late Night host added.Despite confident predictions of a “red wave” from Fox News pundits and a “red tsunami” from GOP politicians like Ted Cruz, Democrats ended up doing much better than expected almost across the board. “If...
Ancient comb inscribed with ‘full sentence’ of lice advice found in Israel
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
