Brazil armed forces' report on election finds no fraud

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — The defense ministry released a report Wednesday highlighting flaws in Brazil's electoral systems and proposing improvements, but there was nothing to substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters protesting his Oct. 30 defeat. It was the first...
Vladimir Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian official says

Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the G20 nations in Bali next week, according to an Indonesian government official. Russia’s president will be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Jodi Mahardi, a spokesperson for the coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs, said. The Russian...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual U.N. summit on climate change. A senior White House official says it’s up to China to “get back to the table” in talks with the United States on tackling climate change. President Joe...
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters

Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
Seth Meyers Gloats Over Most ‘Shocking’ Midterms Upset

The night after the midterm election polls closed, Seth Meyers told viewers that he wanted to only use to most “cautious” language to describe the state of the still undecided battle to control both houses of Congress: “Republicans fucked up and shit the bed like a bunch of jabronis.”“I forgot to mention, our election guy is from New Jersey, like Dr. Oz!” the Late Night host added.Despite confident predictions of a “red wave” from Fox News pundits and a “red tsunami” from GOP politicians like Ted Cruz, Democrats ended up doing much better than expected almost across the board. “If...
