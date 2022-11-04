The night after the midterm election polls closed, Seth Meyers told viewers that he wanted to only use to most “cautious” language to describe the state of the still undecided battle to control both houses of Congress: “Republicans fucked up and shit the bed like a bunch of jabronis.”“I forgot to mention, our election guy is from New Jersey, like Dr. Oz!” the Late Night host added.Despite confident predictions of a “red wave” from Fox News pundits and a “red tsunami” from GOP politicians like Ted Cruz, Democrats ended up doing much better than expected almost across the board. “If...

COLORADO STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO