Kansas City, MO

Columbia Missourian

Celebration of Life for Marcelle Bennett — Dec. 27, 2022

A Celebration of Life in honor of Marcelle Woodruff Bennett (Stumpff) will be held on December 27, 2022, 1pm at First Presbyterian Church, 210 N College Ave, Warrensburg, MO. A reception will follow at Players Restaurant Banquet Center, 627 E. Russell Ave. Warrensburg, MO. Marcelle passed on September 11, 2022....
WARRENSBURG, MO

