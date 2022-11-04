Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Peyton Manning Breaks Silence On Colts Naming Jeff Saturday Interim Coach
Peyton Manning has finally broken his silence on the Colts' stunning decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach. One would imagine the Colts might consult Manning before naming an interim head coach. But that's now what Jim Irsay and Co. had in mind. Manning revealed during ...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
We have said many times, but although the New Orleans Saints have been in the NFL for 55 years, when they play an AFC team there isn’t a whole lot of history. In this case, the two teams have played only seven times since their first meeting on Sept. 29, 1996. (Although one has to remember the Ravens previously were the Cleveland Browns and established an entire new identity and gave the Browns history back to the team when they returned to the NFL.)
NOLA.com
Jarvis Landry is among 5 Saints standouts who won't play vs. Ravens Monday night
Jarvis Landry, who was questionable with an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, will miss his fifth consecutive game. In his absence, the New Orleans Saints will have five active wide receivers: Rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.
CMA Awards 2022: Yes, Eli Manning is keeping score of Peyton Manning's brother jokes
Watch out, CMA Awards. Eli Manning knows how to keep score. The former NFL quarterback took a few stray jokes during Wednesday night's show in Nashville from his older brother and CMA Awards co-host Peyton Manning. The older Manning brother jested that working with co-host Luke Bryan might be a bit like...
NOLA.com
Saints can make changes or stay on the road to 6-11 in ‘Derry’s Dime’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 113
Let’s be honest: Can anyone really be all that surprised from the New Orleans Saints’ highly disappointing 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football? If you have been watching – or listening to Dattitude – you shouldn’t be. On a special Tuesday...
NOLA.com
Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Rose Bowl Remains Obstacle to Early CFP Expansion
The future of the sport’s most historic bowl game is one of the unknowns regarding potential playoff expansion.
NOLA.com
Big night for CJ McCollum and New Orleans Pelicans? Best Bet for Nov. 9
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
