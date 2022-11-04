Fayetteville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fayetteville.
The Fullington Academy football team will have a game with St Mary's Academy on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Fullington Academy
St Mary's Academy
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
The Whitewater High School football team will have a game with Starr's Mill High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Whitewater High School
Starr's Mill High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
